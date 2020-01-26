Getafe end their pursuit of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga side Getafe are set to end their long running pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

Jose Bordalas' side have been linked with a move for the former Manchetser City player since the start of the season, with Getafe club president Angel Torres Sanchez confirming he had previously approached Florentino Perez about a potential move.

However, despite their determination to secure a loan move for the 20-year old, he now looks set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, and battle for a place in Zinedine Zidane's first team.

Diaz is yet to start a La Liga game for Zidane's side so far this season, however according to reports in Marca, he is confident that he can break into the Frenchman's plans before the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid are open to Diaz leaving the club before the transfer window closes on Janaury 31, but they now look set to explore other options to move him out of the club.