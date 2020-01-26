Real Madrid top La Liga with Real Valladolid win

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have moved ahead of rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid.

Quique Setien's side slipped to their first league defeat since November, with a 2-0 loss away at Valencia, and Zinedine Zidane's side took full advantage with a narrow win at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Los Blancos started brightly against Sergio Gonzalez's side, with Brazilian international Casemiro seeing an early goal ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build up.

The visitors stepped up the pressure after the break, with Rodrygo Goes drawing an excellent stop from Jordi Masip, and Karim Benzema heading just wide from close range.

However, with time running out, Zidane's side found a winner through an unlikely source on 87 minutes, as defender Nacho Fernandez bulleted home a header from Toni Kroos' corner.

Benzema almost sealed all three points in the closing stages, but Masip was equal to his close range effort, as Valladolid to clear another Kroos corner.