Barcelona complete Yan Couto signing from Coritiba

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have reportedly completed the signing of Brazilian U17 defender Yan Couto from Coritiba.

The 17-year old full back caught the eye during La Selecao's triumph in the U17 World Cup, and despite previously stating a desire to play for Real Madrid, he now looks to be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Couto will not sign for the Catalan giants until after his 18th birthday, in June, as Quique Setien's side look to remain on the right side of FIFA regulations, and mirror Los Blancos' move for Reiner Jesus from Flamengo.

According to reports in Brazilian television station Globoesporte, via Diario AS, a deal has been agreed to bring him to Spain as part of a €5M deal at the end of the season.

La Blaugrana have reportedly beaten off competition from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League side Arsenal to complete the deal, with Couto expected to begin the 2020-21 campaign with the Barcelona B side.

However, given his rising profile, he could challenge both Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto for the right back slot in Setien's team.