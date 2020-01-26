Valencia squad to protest over potential Rodrigo Moreno sale

By Feargal Brennan

Valencia players are set to strike if star man Rodrigo Moreno is sold to rivals Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

The Spanish international played in Los Che's 2-0 La Liga win at home to Quique Setien's side, with speculation growing that the Catalan giants will launch a bid for the 28-year old.

However, Valencia skipper Jose Gaya has voiced his concern over a potential exit for the former Benfica attacker, with the club pushing for another Champions League qualification.

"From a player's perspective, I would not understand it, if Rodrigo were to leave the club," he told an interview with Marca.

"We will not be able to bring in another player as good as him."

"It would be a real blow if he was to be sold."

The club have confirmed they are open to a potential sale, with a official statement adding that they are 'prepared for a possible exit', however no bid has been received at this stage.

Manager Albert Celades declined to comment on the situation, adding that any input from him could complicate matters in the coming days.

Barcelona are set to sign at least one attacker before the end of the month, following a long term injury to Luis Suarez, but Setien is open to a number of different options.

La Blaugrana have also been linked with moves for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and PSG forward Edinson Cavani.