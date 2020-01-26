Ever Banega agrees to summer Saudi Arabia move

By Feargal Brennan

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega will leave the club in June, and sign for Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to either Qatar or Saudi Arabia, after confirming he would not sign a contract extension when his deal expires at the end of the season.

The transfer has now been confirmed via Al-Shabab's official Twitter account, with the 31-year old agreeing a three year deal with Luis Garcia Plaza's side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Banega has made over 200 appearances in all competitions across to spells with the Andalucian club, firstly between 2014 and 2016, before returning to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2017, after a season with Serie A side Inter Milan.

Despite the ongoing rumours of his anticipated summer departure from the club, he has remained a key player for manager Julen Lopetegui so far this starting 19 of their 21 La Liga games so far this season