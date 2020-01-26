Carles Perez agrees AS Roma loan move

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona striker Carles Perez has reportedly agreed a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma.

The 21-year old has slipped down behind Ansu Fati in the pecking order at the Camp Nou, and despite a long-term injury to Luis Suarez, his first team opportunities remain limited in Catalonia.

The La Masia graduate broke into the first team under Ernesto Valverde last season, with a debut at the back end of the campaign.

However, he despite agreeing a contract extension until 2022 in the summer, he has not started a La Liga game since September 28.

According to reports in Marca this weekend, Paulo Fonseca's side have now agreed a six month loan deal to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

The reports states that Roma have moved ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Perez, due to their willingness to include a compulsory purchase option as part of the deal.

The Italian side will now pay a €13M clause at the end of the season, with Perez signing a three year contract at the club.