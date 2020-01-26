Gareth Bale misses Real Madrid clash with Real Valladolid

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid will be without Welsh international Gareth Bale for their trip to Real Valladolid tonight.

The 30-year old has missed Los Blancos' last three games due to a chest infection, however he has since picked up a minor ankle injury and will miss the clash at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior is left out of the squad by Zinedine Zidane, despite being passed fit to play, with Mariano Diaz also left out, amid growing speculation that he will leave the club before the end of the month.

Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard have both returned to light training, but are not expected to return to the first team until early February, and full back Dani Carvajal serves a one game suspension.

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola

DEFENDERS: Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez