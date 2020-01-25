Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams confirms racist abuse at Espanyol

By Feargal Brennan

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams confirms he was targeted with racist abuse during their 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

The 25-year old was subjected to chanting from the home fans during the game, and as he was substituted on the 69th minute.

The Basque born attacker, who has Ghanaian parents, criticised the incident in his post-match interview, with La Liga now set to investigate the incident.

“No black player, or any player, should ever have to hear that,” he told an interview with the club website.

“It is completely out of order, people should go to matches to enjoy themselves.”

“They should support their teams, as football is a team sport, and should be played in a friendly atmosphere.”

“It is very said that we have experienced racist scenes at a football game in 2020.”

“It is a sad day, as these incidents have no place in football.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas described the incidents as a ‘backwards step for Spanish football’, whilst Espanyol also confirmed they would be launching a investigation into the source of chanting.

Police in Catalonia are also appealing for information following clashes between both sets of fans prior to the game in both Barcelona city centre and around the RCDE Stadium.

Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano had their league game with Albacete abandoned earlier this month, after chanting towards former player Roman Zozulya, who had been connected with far-right groups in his native Ukraine.

However, the league is yet to act on incidents involving abuse in La Liga games this season.