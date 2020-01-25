Barcelona manager Quique Setien offers no excuses for Valencia defeat

By Feargal Brennan

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien was pragmatic in defeat, as Barcelona slipped to a 2-0 loss at Valencia.

Setien’s side could now end the weekend three points behind rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, if Zinedine Zidane’s side win at Real Valladolid tomorrow.

However, despite losing his first game in charge of the Catalan giants, the former Real Betis coach had no complaints about the final result.

“The reality is that we were not good,” he told reporters from Marca at full time.

“We did not perform well, particularly in the first half.”

“We were unable to take our chances to score, and we were unable to find a way through Valencia.”

“They have taken their chances well, and that has decided the game.”

“Despite the result, I am still happy with the attitude of the players, and now we look forward to the next game.”

The 61-year old also declined to comment on speculation linking the defending champions with a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno.

Setien stated that the club were considering options to replace the injured Luis Suarez, and the Spanish international was one of a number of potential options.

Barcelona now face a Copa del Rey tie against Leganes in midweek, followed by league games against Levante, Real Betis, Getafe and Eibar, before their Champions League clash with Napoli.