Barcelona slip to first defeat under Quique Setien at Valencia

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have lost ground to La Liga title rival Real Madrid, following a 2-0 defeat at Valencia.

New manager Quique Setien tasted defeat for the first time as La Blaugrana boss, as a second half own goal from Jordi Alba, and a superb strike from Ferran Torres, handed them a first La Liga loss since November 2019.

Zinedine Zidane’s side can now move ahead of them win a win against Real Valladolid tomorrow, and open up a three-point gap at the top of the table.

The visitors struggled to cope with Albert Celades’ side throughout the game, and they were grateful to keeper Marc Ter Stegen on 12 minutes, as he saved Maxi Gomez’s penalty.

The Uruguayan international continued to pose a threat to the Barcelona defence, as he and former Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro forced further saves from the German stopper.

Lionel Messi carried Barcelona’s only real threat, forcing Jaume Domenech into saves either side of the break.

However, Setien’s side were slow out of the blocks after the break, and they fell behind on 47 minutes, as Gomez’s drive deflected in off Alba.

The visitors did look to rally, with Messi again testing Domenech, and Dutch international Frenkie De Jong bringing a great reaction save.

But their fate was sealed with 12 minutes to go, as Torres slotted home from inside the box following a swift Valencia counter attack.