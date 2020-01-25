Arsenal want Atletico Madrid reject Thomas Lemar

By Feargal Brennan

Premier League side Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are reportedly in the market for reinforcements in the coming days, and according to reports in from French radio station RMC Sport, via Talksport, they are willing to negotiate with Diego Simeone’s side.

Simeone has admitted that the French international has struggled to live up to expectations, following his €60M move from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2018, and the Argentinian boss is open to letting him leave the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side were linked with the 24-year old in the summer, under former boss Unai Emery, and they have seemingly retained their interest in him, with rivals Tottenhma now pursuing other targets.

Arsenal are looking to seal a cut price deal for Lemar, after a disappointing return of three goals in 64 appearances in the last 18 months, and Atletico could accept a fee in the region of €40M, in order to free up space on the wage bill.

Los Rojiblancos are widely expected to make a second move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani, before the window closes, and Lemar’s departure, even on a loan-to-buy deal, would facilitate a move for the Uruguayan.