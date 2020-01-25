Liverpool linked with summer move for Real Madrid star Isco

By Feargal Brennan

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool have again been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have regularly been connected with a bid for the Spanish international in the last 18 months, however the German boss has opted not to make a bid for the former Malaga star.

However, according to reports in El Desmarque, the Champions League holders will reach out to Real Madrid in the summer.

Isco has not feature regularly for Zinedine Zidane so far this season, with just six La Liga starts so far in 2019-20.

But despite only playing a bit part role for Los Blancos, the report states that Zidane is not willing to allow him to move to a European rival in a cut price deal.

The Spanish giants are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €72M for the 27-year old, but Liverpool are currently only willing to pay €50M.

Zidane is hopeful that with over two years still to run on his contract, Real Madrid will be able to hang on for a higher fee, with a reduced risk of a free transfer exit.