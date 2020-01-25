Ex Real Madrid star Fabio Coentrao linked with Serie A move

By Feargal Brennan

Former Real Madrid defender Fabio Coentrao is reportedly a target for Serie A pair Fiorentina and Bologna.

The Portuguese international, has been without a club following his release from Rio Ave at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, and despite reports linking him with a return to Sporting Lisbon, he has remained a free agent.

However reports in A Bola, claim that his agent, has offered him to club in the Italian top flight, in a bid to kick start the 31-year old’s career in Serie A.

Contreao made 110 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, between 2011 and 2019, winning two La Liga titles and two Champions League titles, as a utility player under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Zinedine Zidane.

Former Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui opted to sanction Contreao’s exit ahead of last season, after the club declined to renew his expired contract.