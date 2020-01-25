Real Sociedad eye Mariano Diaz as Willian Jose replacement

By Feargal Brennan

Real Sociedad have reportedly highlighted Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz as a January target, if Willian Jose moves to Tottenham.

The Brazilian attacker has been widely linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s side, before the transfer window closes next week, but the two clubs are to agree a fee for the 28-year old.

Spurs have reportedly only bid in the region of €12M for the former Real Zaragoza star, but the Basque side are determined to hold out for his full release clause of €30M.

Manager Imanol Alguacil has stated his preference for Jose to remain at the Anoeta, after a excellent return of 53 goal in 124 games since his arrival in 2016.

However, if Jose does move on in the coming days, Alguacil is likely to dip into the market to source a last-minute replacement, and according to reports in Marca, Diaz is an option.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is keen for the Dominican Republic international to leave the Santiago Bernabeu during the window, after several summer moves broke down for the 26-year old.

The former Lyon striker is yet to make a La Liga appearance for Real Madrid so far this season, and he could be available for a fee of around €15M.