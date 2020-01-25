David Silva: I rejected Real Madrid many times

By Feargal Brennan

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has revealed how he rejected numerous offers to join Real Madrid in his early career.

The former Spanish international has conducted a series of wide ranging interviews as part of City's new internal content production platform, as he prepares to end ten years at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign.

The 34-year old confirmed at the start of the season that he would not be renewing his contract when it expires in June 2020, and he has lifted the lid on a glittering career with the Premier League side.

"I visited Real Madrid as a young player, but my father was against a move to Madrid when I was so young," Silva stated in City's 'Made in Gran Canaria' documentary, quoted in the Manchester Evening News.

"He told them they would have to monitor me for my home team, San Fernando, in Gran Canaria."

"After that, I did not go back again."

"They would call year after year, but I would not go."

"I stayed with my home team, and then moved on to Valencia."

Pep Guardiola has also hailed the impact of Silva, during his time in charge of City, adding that he also tried to sign him for his all conquering Barcelona side.

"When I was at Barcelona, I used to comment how good he (Silva) was, and How I would love to have him here."

"To work with him towards then end of his career has been good."

Silva has been installed as captain for his final season, following the departure of Vincent Kompany, and the Canarian native has remained a key player for Guardiola, with 23 appearances in all competitions.