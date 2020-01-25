Crystal Palace linked with Yannick Carrasco

By Feargal Brennan

Former Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a shock loan move to Crystal Palace.

The Belgian international has consistently been linked with a return to Europe, following his 2018 move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The 26-year old was reportedly on the verge of a move to Arsenal, ahead of the 2019-20 season, however the Gunners opted to pull out of the deal due to Carrasco's wage demands, based on his salary in China.

However, with two years still to run on his contract with Dalian Yifang, Carrasco's best opportunity to secure a move away appears to a loan to buy deal.

According to reports in Sky Sports, Palace are currently in talks with the player's representatives to secure a loan deal until the end of the season, but the stumbling block again appears to Carrasco's salary.

Dalian Yifang are unlikely to agree to a deal in which they contribute to his reported €180,000 per week wages if he was to move to Selhurst Park, and Roy Hodgson's side are not in a position to pay those wages, unless Carrasco agreed to a pay cut, to secure a move.