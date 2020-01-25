Barcelona target Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have lost out in their pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo, after he completed a move to RB Leipzig..

Olmo has been a long term target of both Barcelona, and Premier League giants Manchester United, across the past 12 months, however the 21/year old has now opted against a return to Spain after signing a four and a half year deal in Germany.

The Bundesliga side have not released official confirmation of the fee paid to the Croatian club, although widespread media reports estimate it to be somewhere between €20-25M up front, with an additional €16M in performance related bonuses.

The Catalan born play maker came through the youth ranks at Barcelona, after joining them from rivals Espanyol, but opted to move to Croatia in 2014.

He played a key role in Dinamo Zagreb's title wins in 2018 and 2019, and leaves the club with four league winners medals from five seasons at the club.

Former Spain boss Robert Moreno handed him his first senior Spain cap in the Euro 2020 qualifying win over Malta in November 2019, with Olmo marking his debut with a goal.