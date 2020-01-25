New Real Madrid signing Hugo Vallejo joins Deportivo on loan

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid’s latest signing Hugo Vallejo has agreed to join Segunda Division side Deportivo la Coruna on loan.

The highly rated 19-year old finally completed his move to Zinedine Zidane’s side earlier, following months of negotiations between Real Madrid and his former club Malaga.

Vallejo had made his intentions clear regarding not signing a new contract at the Andalucian club, however Los Blancos were eager to secure a deal before he became a free agent in June.

Malaga eventually agreed to accept another of €350,000, plus performance bonuses, but with his first team opportunities likely to be limited this season, he has immediately moved on to Deportivo until June.

The former Spanish U19 international is set to be included in Fernando Vazquez’s plans for the remainder of the campaign, as the Galician side push for promotion back into La Liga, but he was not signed in time to be included in the squad for their weekend clash with Girona.