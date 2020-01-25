NEWS
Saturday January 25 2020
Neto ruled out of Barcelona’s clash with Valencia
By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto will miss their weekend La Liga trip to Valencia due to an ankle injury.

The Brazilian suffered the problem in training earlier this week, and he will now miss his return to the Mestalla as a La Blaugrana player.

Manager Quique Setien has recalled Dutch international Frenkie De Jong, after he missed the former Real Betis boss’ first game in charge through suspension.

Fellow midfielder Riqui Puig is not included in the travelling party after he picked up a virus in midweek, with defender Moussa Wague omitted, alongside injured pair Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

BARCLEONA SQUAD V VALENCIA

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Sergi Roberto

MIDFIELDERS: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us