Neto ruled out of Barcelona’s clash with Valencia

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto will miss their weekend La Liga trip to Valencia due to an ankle injury.

The Brazilian suffered the problem in training earlier this week, and he will now miss his return to the Mestalla as a La Blaugrana player.

Manager Quique Setien has recalled Dutch international Frenkie De Jong, after he missed the former Real Betis boss’ first game in charge through suspension.

Fellow midfielder Riqui Puig is not included in the travelling party after he picked up a virus in midweek, with defender Moussa Wague omitted, alongside injured pair Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

BARCLEONA SQUAD V VALENCIA

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Sergi Roberto

MIDFIELDERS: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati