Achraf Hakimi hints at Real Madrid return

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi has hinted that he will return to the club at the end of the season.

The Moroccan international is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, with his two/year stint at the Signal Iduna Park set to expire in June.

Lucien Favre has previously stated his desire to keep the 21-year old at the club beyond the summer, with domestic rivals Bayern Munich also reported to be interested in a move ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has remained open to Hakimi returning and fighting for a first team spot, and the Madrid native looks likely to do that next season.

“I do not know what will happen in June, and we will discuss my future then,” he told an interview with DAZN, via Diario AS.

“At the moment I am very happy at Dortmund, and I have four months left on my contract here.”

“But I have always dreamed of playing in the Real Madrid first team and play with the best players in the world.”

“Zidane has made me into the player I am today, and who better to learn from, than one of the best of all time?”

Hakimi made his first team debut during the 2017-18 campaign, in Zidane’s first spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

The full back is under contract with Los Blancos until June 2022 and would cost any interested parties in the region of €45M, if Real Madrid opted to sell him.