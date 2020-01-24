Arsenal to block early exit for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos

By Sumeet Paul

Arsenal are reportedly keen to avoid losing Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos earlier than planned.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal last summer, but he has found playing time hard to come by.

Having made just 17 appearances so far this season, with his last appearance in the Premier League coming back in November following a lengthy injury absence, he has been linked with cutting his loan spell at the Emirates short.

However, as reported by Sport, via El Carrusel, it's suggested that Arsenal want him to stay and see out the remainder of his loan deal as he could be part of Coach Mikel Arteta's plans in the coming months.

It's added that Valencia are interested in Ceballos and could offer him a more prominent role between now and the end of the season.

However, unless Arsenal green light an early exit, he looks set to stay in north London until the summer.