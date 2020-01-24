Real Madrid's Marco Asensio makes injury progress

By Sumeet Paul

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio has stepped up his recovery from injury in training this week.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined all season thus far after sustaining a serious knee injury in pre-season last year.

However, he was present at the club's training ground this week and began work with the ball again as he continues with his personalised training program, as per Marca.

It's added that the Spanish international is ahead of all deadlines so far, but although Real Madrid plan to see him return to action before the end of the campaign, they won't rush him back.

The joint-La Liga leaders face a trip to Real Valladolid on Sunday night, as they currently sit level on points with Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Zinedine Zidane's men were also drawn against Real Zaragoza in their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie on Friday, with that game to be played next week.