The Copa del Rey round of 16 draw has been conducted and it will see Cultural Leonesa take on holders Valencia after their upset last time out.
In what was the big shock of the last round, the Segunda Division B side defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 after extra-time on Thursday night.
Their reward for that win is a home tie against Valencia as they'll look to try and claim another major scalp by defeating the current holders.
Real Madrid face a trip to Real Zaragoza as they look to advance, while Barcelona host Leganes as Quique Setien hopes to remain on course to win silverware having taken charge at the club this month.
The round of 16 matches will be played between Tuesday January 28 and Thursday January 30, and notably VAR will now be introduced from this round.
Full round of 16 draw:
Badajoz vs Granada
Cultural Leonesa vs Valencia
Tenerife vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid
Mirandes vs Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal
Barcelona vs Leganes
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna