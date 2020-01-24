Copa del Rey Round of 16 draw made

By Sumeet Paul

The Copa del Rey round of 16 draw has been conducted and it will see Cultural Leonesa take on holders Valencia after their upset last time out.

In what was the big shock of the last round, the Segunda Division B side defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 after extra-time on Thursday night.

Their reward for that win is a home tie against Valencia as they'll look to try and claim another major scalp by defeating the current holders.

Real Madrid face a trip to Real Zaragoza as they look to advance, while Barcelona host Leganes as Quique Setien hopes to remain on course to win silverware having taken charge at the club this month.

The round of 16 matches will be played between Tuesday January 28 and Thursday January 30, and notably VAR will now be introduced from this round.

Full round of 16 draw:

Badajoz vs Granada

Cultural Leonesa vs Valencia

Tenerife vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Zaragoza vs Real Madrid

Mirandes vs Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal

Barcelona vs Leganes

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna