Chelsea's Olivier Giroud on Barcelona radar

By Sumeet Paul

Barcelona could reportedly consider Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as a January transfer target.

The joint-La Liga leaders were dealt an injury blow this month after Luis Suarez underwent knee surgery.

While the 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined for up to four months, Barcelona are said to be evaluating their options and could target Giroud, according to Sport.

It's suggested that the club could prioritise a loan move for a forward this month with no obligation to buy, and Giroud could emerge as a possible solution.

The French international has been limited to just seven appearances for Chelsea so far this season, as he has struggled to displace Tammy Abraham in Frank Lampard's starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

However, Sport add that both Inter and Aston Villa have also been linked with Giroud this month, and so Barcelona may face competition for his signature if they make an offer before the transfer deadline next week.