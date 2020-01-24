Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona under Quique Setien

By Sumeet Paul

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed only the 'small details' have changed under Quique Setien.

The reigning La Liga champions opted to part ways with Ernesto Valverde earlier this month, and appointed the former Real Betis Coach in his place.

Since taking charge, Setien has picked up two wins in two games after seeing off Granada and Ibiza in the league and Copa del Rey respectively.

While Barcelona have dominated possession in those two outings, De Jong has revealed that there hasn't been major changes under Setien so far.

"He doesn't ask anything concrete of me," he told Diario AS. "The idea he has is the same as Valverde, the style of Barcelona possession.

"The only things that have changed are small details, but the intention is to have the ball.

"It seems like I've adapted easily, and I'm happy, but I know I can do much better."

Barcelona face Valencia on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive wins under Setien across all competitions.

They will also look to stay top of the La Liga table with rivals Real Madrid level on points heading into the weekend.

De Jong has been an almost ever-present in the side, missing his first league game of the season in that win over Granada due to suspension.