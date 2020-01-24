Done deal: Real Madrid's Jesus Vallejo joins Granada on loan

By Sumeet Paul

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that Jesus Vallejo has joined Granada on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but after making just seven appearances for the Premier League side, his loan spell has been cut short.

As confirmed on the club's official site, Vallejo will join Granada on loan until June 30, 2020, after an agreement was reached along with Wolves to allow him to leave Molineux earlier than initially anticipated.

Granada are currently in 10th place in the La Liga table and just four points adrift of sixth spot as they seal a reinforcement for their defence which has conceded 26 goals in 20 league games so far this season.

Real Madrid will hope that Vallejo is able to get more playing time during his new loan spell as he looks to gain experience and develop his game ahead of returning to the Bernabeu in the summer.