Barcelona consider move for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno

By Sumeet Paul

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno before the January transfer window deadline.

The reigning La Liga champions were dealt an injury blow earlier this month as Luis Suarez was forced to undergo knee surgery.

While that will sideline him for up to four months, Barcelona could pursue a deal for Rodrigo this month to help fill that void in the final third, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the report adds that any move could be complicated as the 28-year-old is valued at €60m by their La Liga rivals.

It's also suggested that Barcelona may prefer an initial loan offer with an option to buy, although it could be difficult to convince Valencia to sell while they will also need to sign a replacement.

Rodrigo has scored four goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances so far this season, but is currently sidelined by a knee injury of his own.