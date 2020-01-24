Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid contract extension

By Sumeet Paul

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with striker Karim Benzema on a contract extension.

The 32-year-old has been with the club since his move from Lyon in 2009, and he has impressed again this season having scored 16 goals in 26 games.

As reported by Diario AS, via Radio Montecarlo, it's reported that the Frenchman will sign a one-year extension and an announcement is expected in the summer.

If Benzema does put pen-to-paper on a new contract, that would keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022.

It's added by AS that Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon have both been monitoring his situation, but should he agree on a new deal that may end any further talk of an exit from Real Madrid.

Whilst in the middle of his 11th campaign in the Spanish capital, the striker has scored over 200 goals for Real Madrid while winning two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and countless other pieces of silverware during his stint.