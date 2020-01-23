Eden Hazard provides fitness boost for Real Madrid

By Sumeet Paul

Real Madrid have been handed a boost as Eden Hazard has stepped up his recovery from injury.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances so far this season due to injuries, restricting him to just one goal and four assists.

He has been sidelined since November with a foot problem, but as reported by Diario AS, the Belgian international was seen in training with a ball at his feet for the first time on Thursday.

It's added that Hazard was out on the training pitch on Monday doing some running, but this is another sign of progress in his bid to return to full fitness.

Real Madrid haven't offered a set timeline on his recovery, but with a key game against Atletico Madrid on February 1, they'll hope that he is contention to return.

Zinedine Zidane's side also return to Champions League duty next month, with the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Manchester City taking place on February 26.