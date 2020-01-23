La Liga set for crucial title and relegation battles in February

By Feargal Brennan

February will be a pivotal month at both ends of the La Liga table, with sides battling relegation, fighting for Europe and pushing for the league title.

REAL MADRID V ATLETICO MADRID - FEBRUARY 1

Atletico Madrid will be out for revenge when they head to the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of February, following their controversial defeat in the Spanish Supercopa defeat.

Diego Simeone’s side need a positive result if they are to keep themselves sin the hunt for a first league title since 2014.

Games between these two are rarely goal filled, as the final in Saudi Arabia showed, however they are always feisty battles, with an average of six cards shown in their last five meetings.

GETAFE V VALENCIA – FEBRUARY 8

Getafe pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the 2018-19, by narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot to Valencia.

However, Jose Bordalas’ side are in the hunt of a successive Europa League place, with Valencia also battling for at least a top seven finish.

A win for either side would give them a real advantage in the race for Europe, with Getafe boasting a strong record of just three La Liga defeats in 12 months.

REAL BETIS V BARCELONA – FEBRUARY 9

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien heads to the Estadio Benito Villamarin to face his former side, as the Catalans face a real battel to defend their La Liga title.

Setien has been clear on how managing Barcelona has been a dream of his in the past, but he needs results to keep pace with title rivals Real Madrid.

Expect goals and a few fireworks in this game, with last four meeting ending with at least five goals scored in total.

REAL SOCIEDAD V ATHLETIC BILBAO – FEBRUARY 9

This Basque derby has an extra layer of intrigue, with both rivals pushing for a return to Champions League football in 2020-21.

Sociedad have not been in Europe’s premier competition since 2014, and Bilbao’s last appearance was in 2015.

Both sides will have their eyes on that unclaimed fourth place ahead of this clash at the Anoeta, and Imanol Alguacil’s Sociedad will be hoping their record of one home defeat in seven meetings will give them an edge.

However, their cause could be damaged by the loss of star striker Willian Jose in the coming weeks, with reports in Diario AS claiming that he could be on his way to Tottenham

CELTA VIGO V LEGANES – FEBRUARY 23

These two sides find themselves locked right in the middle of a relegation battle heading into the second half of the season.

Celta have steadied a little in recent weeks, with one La Liga defeat in their last four games, but Leganes have bettered than with one loss in five.

Both clubs need a real boost if they are to move away from the relegation zone, but do not expect a goal filled cracker in this game, with only one of their seven La Liga meetings seeing more than two goal scored.

With action at both ends of the La Liga table, you can find great odds, with no deposit bonuses right here.