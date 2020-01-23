Report: Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang open to Barcelona move

By Sumeet Paul

Barcelona have reportedly received the green light from Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to try and prise him away.

The 30-year-old has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances so far this season for the Gunners, and has been appointed club captain.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have 'received the OK' from the Gabon international to try and sign him, although it's added that it will be very difficult to convince Arsenal to sell.

The reigning La Liga champions were dealt an injury blow this month after Luis Suarez underwent knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

That could force Barcelona into the transfer market to address that issue, and Aubameyang has now been touted as a possible solution to their problem.

It's added by Mundo Deportivo that much will now depend on the player himself and whether or not he pushes for an exit.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.