Arsenal prepare new Gabriel Martinelli contract to fend off Real Madrid

By Sumeet Paul

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Gabriel Martinelli an improved contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, adding to his tally against Chelsea in midweek.

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian youngster could now be offered a new deal by Arsenal which would see him treble his wages, as it's suggested that there is interest from Real Madrid.

It's added that the current joint-leaders in La Liga value him at £50m, but should he put pen to paper on a new contract with the Premier League side, he could be committing his long-term future to them and thus would end talk of an exit from the Emirates.

Real Madrid have added several young talents from Brazil to their squad in recent times, with the club officially announcing the arrival of Reinier Jesus this month, to add to the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Based on the report above though, Arsenal will try to avoid seeing Martinelli join that group in the foreseeable future by offering new and improved terms.