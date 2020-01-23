Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz eyed by Real Sociedad if Willian Jose leaves

By Sumeet Paul

Real Sociedad could reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz if Willian Jose leaves.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu this season, as he has been limited to just two appearances across all competitions.

After being snubbed entirely by Zinedine Zidane for his match-day squad for their Copa del Rey tie with Unionistas this week, it's unclear if he has a role to play.

According to Marca, he could be handed an opportunity to leave in January as Real Sociedad could target him if Willian Jose completes a possible move to Tottenham.

Mariano has been identified as a potential replacement, but it first remains to be seen if a deal for Jose goes through this month, as per the report above.

Tottenham were dealt a major blow after Harry Kane underwent surgery on a hamstring injury which could keep him out until April, and so Jose Mourinho could try to push through a move for Jose to help fill that void.