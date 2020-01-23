Barcelona hold Jorge Mendes meeting amid transfer talk

By Sumeet Paul

Barcelona reportedly met with agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the club.

Quique Setien's side currently sit top of the La Liga table and remain in contention for trophies this season.

However, Luis Suarez dealt them a blow after he underwent knee surgery earlier this month, and the 32-year-old is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, that could lead to Barcelona bringing in a reinforcement to fill that void, with Valencia forward Rodrigo mentioned as an option.

It's added that club officials met with Mendes on Tuesday and given his ties to Valencia, he could help broker a deal.

Further, it's suggested that Nelson Semedo, one of Mendes' clients, could be sold in order to raise funds, although an exit is unlikely until the summer.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Barcelona opt to make any changes to their squad this month with a striker possibly being a priority.