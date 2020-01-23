Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos wants to cut Arsenal spell short

By Sumeet Paul

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos has reportedly informed Arsenal that he wants to end his loan spell early.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal last summer, but has made just 17 appearances so far this campaign.

While he missed 11 games through injury, he hasn't featured in the last four Premier League games despite seemingly being avaiable to Coach Mikel Arteta.

According to AS, via Spanish radio show Carrusel Deportivo, that has led to his desire to cut his Arsenal stint short with Real Madrid aware of the situation and they are now considering re-calling him ahead of schedule.

It's added in the report above that a key factor in Ceballos reportedly wanting to end his loan spell early is that he wants to make the Spain squad for EURO 2020.

Given his lack of playing time at Arsenal, that wish could be in danger of not happening and so he could now seek an alternative solution where he will get minutes to catch the eye of Luis Enrique.