Gareth Bale set for tests after ankle knock in Real Madrid win

By Sumeet Paul

Gareth Bale will reportedly undergo tests after picking up an ankle injury in Real Madrid's win on Wednesday night.

Zinedine Zidane's side secured a 3-1 victory over Unionistas in their Copa del Rey clash, with Bale scoring the opening goal of the game.

However, the Welsh international had to be replaced in the 53rd minute, and Mundo Deportivo report that he picked up an ankle knock which wil require further tests on Thursday.

It's noted that if the blow isn't serious, Bale could be in contention to face Real Valladolid on Sunday, but it remains to be seen what the scans show and whether or not it could lead to a spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old has been limited to 15 appearances so far this season, and he has scored three goals and provided two assists.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will hope to secure three points this weekend with or without Bale as they look to stay level with rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

The two sides are currently locked on 43 points apiece after 20 games.