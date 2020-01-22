Only 3 shots on target for bad Barcelona against Ibiza

By Will Faulks

Barcelona were able to beat Ibiza in the Copa Del Rey last night, but only with a late goal, and after putting in a pretty bad performance against a highly spitrited third tier side.

Quique Setien's team once again dominated possession, finishing with 80%,generated by 718 passes, but without many chances to show for it. Three shots on target was all they could manage against a team of hard-working but limited Segunda B players.

Barca went side to side without problems, but couldn't generate the forward momentum they needed to break down their opposition. In the end only Ansu Fati, who made some good runs, and the goalscoring Antoine Griezmann ended up with any real credit from their ranks.

A heavily rotated Blaugrana were up against a well-organised group of lower league players, a contrast of styles that lead to an interesting game that the favourites were only able to win late on.