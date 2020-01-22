Atletico Madrid will be looking for some revenge on rival Real Madrid when they face off in La Liga action on February 1.

Diego Simeone’s side continued their poor recent record against their cross-city nemesis in their defeat in the Spanish Supercopa final earlier this month.

The game was dominated by Federico Valverde’s deliberate red card for a foul on Alvaro Morata, with Diego Simeone in no doubt that is was the deciding factor in Atletico’s defeat, according to reports in ESPN.

Los Rojiblancos have now won just one of their last seven games against Real Madrid in all competitions, and they are without a La Liga win against them since the 2016 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Simeone’s side have seen their La Liga form slip in recent weeks, as they look to keep themselves in the title race in the second half of the season, but a defeat away at Eibar, has seen them slip eight points behind the El Clasico pair.

That means a positive result in the Madrid derby is essential, if they want to make up any ground, and push for a first league title since 2014.

Games between these two sides are never short on intensity, with two red cards shown in their last four meetings, but there is normally a lack of goals with three of their last four clashes ending 0-0.

With Real Madrid set for a testing clash against Atletico Madrid, title rivals Barcelona also have a tough obstacle to overcome in their January 26 battle with Valencia.

Quique Setien kicked off his reign in Catalonia with a hard fought 1-0 win at home to Granada, but the trip to the Estadio Mestalla will be a very different challenge.

Albert Celades’ side reacted to losing their Supercopa final to Real Madrid, going down 4-1 away at Real Mallorca last weekend .

Los Che secured a Top Four/Champions League place last season, however their slip away in the Balearics means they are now four points behind current fourth placed side Sevilla, in seventh.

The home side will be hoping that Setien is still finding his feet ahead of their trip to the Mestalla, with Barcelona enjoying a goal filled recent record against Valencia.

La Blaugrana won 5-2 at home against Valencia earlier this season, and they have lost just one of their last ten meetings with Celades’ team.

However, that sole defeat was the most important as Valencia took advantage of Barcelona’s post-Anfield defeat slump to beat them 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final at the end of last season.