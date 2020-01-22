La Liga striker heads to London to complete Tottenham transfer

By Will Faulks

Willian Jose will travel to London in the next 24 hours to sign for Tottenham Hotspur, according to newspaper sources in Spain.

Sergio Santos Chozas writes in AS that the Real Sociedad striker has a €70m release clause, but a deal is likely to be struck at a lower number.

28 year old Wilian Jose has had a successful career in Spain since arriving in 2014, culminating in this latest spell with the club from San Sebastian, where he's been a leading figure for four seasons now.

Tottenham lost striker Harry Kane earlier this month to an injury that will keep him out until April, and Jose Mourinho has apparently "selected" Willian Jose as the man to replace him in the interim.

The Brazilian has been for La Real's recent success, and has 8 goals in 21 games this season. If he does leave, they will likely be forced to make a signing of their own to replace him.