Real Madrid have potential loan exit for Brahim Diaz

By Will Faulks

Betis are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan this January.

El Mundo Deportivo claim that the 20 year old is on the Andalusian club's shortlist to replace Cristian Tello if he finally completes a move away from the club in this window. Brahim's return to Spain has been a disaster so far, and the chance to accumulate more minutes on loan may appeal to all parties.

The midfielder made the move back to Spain a year ago, but has played very little for Zinedine Zidane, picking up just 40 minutes in the current season. The €17m Madrid paid for him now looks a steep fee, and they will hope that playing games on loan in Seville will help them recoup more of that sum in the future. Earlier today Los Blancos sent Alvaro Odriozola out on loan to Bayern Munich.

Brahim has played scored one goal and given two assists in the 433 minutes he's played for the club, mainly as a late substitute in league games.