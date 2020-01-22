Tottenham make offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale

By Will Faulks

Tottenham are offering Real Madrid €30m for Gareth Bale, according to Spanish TV.

"El Chiringuito" claim that the Premier League team in an exclusive from this afternoon. They say that Jose Mourinho's team have made a €30m offer for the former Spurs player, who joined Los Blancos for €100m in 2013.

Tottenham need reinforcements in January, with Harry Kane out injured, and Bale might consider a return to his old team. The arrival of Eden Hazard and return of Marco Asensio mean his spot as a starter is under threat.

After several spells where he has been openly unhappy in Spain, there have been constant rumours linking the Wales star with a return to the Premier League. So far, however, no team has been able to match Real Madrid's asking price, or the winger's wage demands.

Bale is expected to feature in a rotated Madrid team tonight playing against Unionistas Salamanca in the Copa Del Rey.