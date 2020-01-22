Barcelona identify Rodrigo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as possible Luiz Suarez replacements

By Will Faulks

Barcelona have identified Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their top choices to replace Luiz Suarez.

The club have picked out the two forwards as the outstanding options to replace the injured Suarez, both for the rest of this season and going forwards, according to Mundo Deportivo today.

In the case of Rodrigo, the Blaugrana want to arrange a loan for the rest of this season with an option to buy in the summer. They are trying to lower the €60m fee that Valencia demanded from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Catalan club are hoping to use their connections to Jorge Mendes, Rodrigo's agent and an associate of Valencia owner Peter Lim, to help smooth out a deal.

Aubameyang looks an even more difficult player to sign in this window, with Arsenal chasing the Champions League. It would likely take a truly enormous offer to tempt the club to release their prize asset now.