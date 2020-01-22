Adama Traore confirms he would play for Real Madrid or Barcelona

By Will Faulks

Adama Traore has admitted that he would play for his old club Barcelona again, or for their rivals Real Madrid.

The winger has had a superb season with Wolves in the Premier League, leading to transfer links back to La Liga, where he began his career as a Barcelona youth product.

Speaking to El Larguero on Spanish radio, the winger said of a potential return to Catalonia:

"A return to Barca? I don't bear any grudges. But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too."

"I was [at Barcelona] for ten years and I have very good memories."

After moving to Aston Villa in 2015, Traore struggled to develop his game and moved to Middlesbrough and then Wolves, where playing under Nuno Espirito Santo has seen him become one of the most feared wingers in England. Transfer interest from the Premier League and La Liga is growing as he continues to perform.

In the same interview he reaffirmed his desire to play for Spain, having spoken in the last year to interim La Roja coach Robert Moreno, ahead of Mali, for whom he is also eligible.