Edinson Cavani prefers Atletico Madrid move according to father

By Will Faulks

Edinson Cavani's father has spoken out and insisted that his son prefers a move to Atletico Madrid.

The 32 year old striker is in hot demand this January after handing in a transfer request at PSG, and Atletico are among the clubs battling to sign him.

They will consider themselves favourites following the latest quotes from the Uruguay star's camp.

"He wants to join another club in Europe," Luis Cavani is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail

"[Diego] Simeone wants him now. There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If tomorrow he is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign."

Cavani has not played much in Paris since the arrival of Mauro Icardi in the summer, and while the Parisians are reluctant to let him go, they may accept that this is their last chance to get a big fee for the ageing superstar.

Atletico on the other hand are keen to bring in a new forward to reinforce a front line that has struggled for goals since the departure of Antoine Griezmann in the summer.