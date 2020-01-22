Alvaro Odriozola completes loan to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid

By Will Faulks

Bayern Munich have confirmed the capture of Real Madrid wide man Alvaro Odriozola on loan.

The German club announced today that the versatile former Real Sociedad player, who joined Madrid just 18 months ago, will join them on loan until the end of the season after barely featuring for the team from the Spanish capital this campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, who are reporting the news today, there is no option to buy or extend the loan deal. Zinedine Zidane has barely used the right sided player all year, and it suits all parties to get him playing in the top flight somewhere so that he can try and recapture the form that made him a target for Los Blancos in the first place.

Bayern have a good relationship with Madrid already, having taken James Rodriguez for a two year spell.

Madrid feel well covered at right back, with Nacho Fernandez and Gabriel Militao able to cover for Dani Carvajal in a pinch.