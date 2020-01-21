Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola to join Bayern Munich on loan

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.

The Spanish international was omitted from the squad to face Unionistas de Salamanca in Los Blancos midweek Copa del Rey, amid growing speculation that he would be leaving the club in the coming days.

The former Real Sociedad full back had been linked with moves to La Liga pair Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, however according to reports on Spanish radio station COPE the German side have now secured a deal for the 24-year old.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a number of options as they look to sign an established right back, with alternate media speculation linking them with Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi, currently on loan at domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

However that appears to have died down, until the summer at least, with Odriozola in line to make the move to Bavaria in time for Bayern's weekend clash with Schalke.

The deal will not include a purchase option, as Zinedine Zidane remains undecided on Odriozola's future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his contract running until 2024.

Odriozola operated as first choice back up to Dani Carvajal last season, making making 22 appearances in all competitions, following his €30M move from the Anoeta.

However he has made just four La Liga appearances so far this season, with Carvajal remaining injury free, and Eder Militao able to step in for him when needed.