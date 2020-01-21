Celta Vigo want Southampton star Oriol Romeu

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga side Celta Vigo have targeted Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu as a January transfer option.

According to reports in Marca, Oscar Garcia's side have highlighted the Catalan born player as the perfect replacement for Stanislav Lobotka, who completed his €20M move to Napoli last week.

Celta are willing to reinvest the full fee from Lobotka's sale to bring Romeu to the Estadio Balaidos, but the Premier League are unwilling, at this stage, to sell such a key player.

The Galician club are expected to formalise their interest with a bid in the coming days, and they remain hopefully of persuading Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to part ways with the 28-year old.

Romeu is under contract in the England until June 2021, and has so far declined to sign a new contract at the St. Mary's Stadium, as he looks to assess his options at the end of the season.