Wolves join the race to sign Barcelona target Dani Olmo

By Feargal Brennan

Premier League side Wolves have now emerged as a candidate to sign Dinamo Zagbreb midfielder Dani Olmo this month.

The Spanish international has become one of the most sought after players during the January transfer window, with Manchester United, Barcelona, AC Milan and Napoli all reported to be considering a move for the 21-year old.

Olmo came through the youth ranks at La Blaugrana, but left to join Dinamo Zagreb as a 16-year old, and he has made over 100 appearances in all competitions following his first team debut in 2014.

He signed a contract extension in 2018, to commit to the Croatian side until June 2021, however he is widely expected to move on before his deal expires at the end of next season.

According to reports in Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, cited in Italian football website Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are the current front runners to sign him, but Wolves are now their closest rivals.

Nuno Santo confirmed earlier this week that he is looking to bring in reinforcements during the transfer window, and they are reported to be willing to pay Olmo's €25M release clause.