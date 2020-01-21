Real Madrid confirm Reiner Jesus transfer from Flamengo

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have confirmed their €30M signing of Flamengo striker Reiner Jesus.

Los Blancos have been linked with the Brazilian U23 international since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, however the club wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to confirm the move, as per FIFA regulations on the deal.

The club have now confirmed the transfer, via an official club statement, with Reiner signing a long term contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, until June 2023.

Reiner is currently on international duty with Brazil, as part of the pre-Olympic Tournament in Colombia, and he will join up with Raul's Castilla squad when he returns.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is yet to confirm whether he will be included in the first team squad before the end of the season, but the likelihood is that he will remain with the Castilla side until the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Reiner caught the eye with six goals in 14 games in his debut season in Brazil, and he joins Vincius Junior as a former Flamengo teenage star now with Real Madrid.