Real Madrid's Karim Benzema set for Copa del Rey return

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will squad for the midweek Copa del Rey clash with Segunda Division Group B side Unionistas de Salamanca.

The former French international has missed Real Madrid's last three games, including their Spanish Supercopa success in Saudi Arabia, through injury.

However according to reports in Marca, he has now taken part in full training and should be involved in the January 22 clash with the third tier side.

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, who were both left out of the weekend La Liga game against Sevilla, are also set to be recalled, but skipper Sergio Ramos remains sidelined to due an ankle problem.

Long term absentees Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard also took part in light training, with the Belgian international expected to be back fit by February, with Asensio's return pencilled in for the end of March.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to give some game time to his fringe players in Salamanca, with Alphonse Areola, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz all set to play.